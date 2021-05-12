Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,855,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,116. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

