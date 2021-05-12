Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 617,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

