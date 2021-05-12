Bounty0x Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $111,824.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00808305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

