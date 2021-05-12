Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

BOX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. 4,109,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 679,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 123,330 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BOX by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

