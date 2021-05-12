Boyar Asset Management Inc. Invests $291,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Shares of GD traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.31. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

