Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,820 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. MSG Networks accounts for 1.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks by 736.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:MSGN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,818. The firm has a market cap of $847.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. MSG Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

