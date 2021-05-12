Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of ENR traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

