Bray Capital Advisors Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 billion, a PE ratio of 123.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

