Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 710 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.19. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.