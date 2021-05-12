BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 2,478,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,962,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of BRF by 20,320.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.