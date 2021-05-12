Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Tops $1.66 on Major Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $40.18 million and $466,778.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.11 or 0.00534720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.00246081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $649.00 or 0.01192123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

