Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.80 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

