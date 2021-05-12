BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

