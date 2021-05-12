BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 600 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,583,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

