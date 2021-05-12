BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 472,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

