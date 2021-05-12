BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average is $165.74. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

