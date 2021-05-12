BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in DTE Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

