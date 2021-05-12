BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $343.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.79 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.34 and a 200-day moving average of $333.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,438,505. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

