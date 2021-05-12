BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,907 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

