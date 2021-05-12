Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post $34.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the highest is $35.61 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $143.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $147.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.87 million, with estimates ranging from $156.90 million to $178.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of BRMK traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 2,658,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

