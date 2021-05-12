Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.69

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 58265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

