Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $6.44 EPS

Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.56. Broadcom posted earnings of $5.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $440.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.32. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

