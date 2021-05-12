Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. CRA International reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CRAI stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $604.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

