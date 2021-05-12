Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $56.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the lowest is $51.43 million. Points International posted sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $284.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.61 million to $296.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $395.98 million, with estimates ranging from $388.36 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

PCOM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. 40,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a PE ratio of -98.74 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.