Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.71. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $5.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.23.

NYSE TDG opened at $600.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $303.51 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.05.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

