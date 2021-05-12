Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $252.81 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.62 and its 200 day moving average is $276.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

