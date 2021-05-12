Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 1,620,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.