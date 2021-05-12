Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.17. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.98. The stock had a trading volume of 102,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,756. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.71, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.60.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

