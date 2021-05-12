Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. DXC Technology posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

