Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.14. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,154. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

