Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 748,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

