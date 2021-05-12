Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 221.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 775,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 378,389 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

