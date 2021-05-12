Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $379.23 Million

Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post sales of $379.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.50 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $362.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

