Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 94,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

