Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) PT at €21.93

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.90).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

FNTN opened at €21.54 ($25.34) on Friday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.34.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

