Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $24.60

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. 1,650,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

