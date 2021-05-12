Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price at $87.10

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.10.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NTIOF traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $74.98. 3,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

