Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT at $21.81

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $13,687,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.