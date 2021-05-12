Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT at $0.22

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREVF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TREVF stock remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 204,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,727. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

