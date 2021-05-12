Brokerages Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TPB traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 209,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.