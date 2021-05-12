Brokers Issue Forecasts for Globant S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.89.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. Globant has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 169.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 173,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

