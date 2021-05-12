Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.58 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after buying an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

