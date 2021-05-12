Brokers Offer Predictions for Cytosorbents Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17).

Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 68,756 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $394,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

