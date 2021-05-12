Brokers Offer Predictions for Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. CL King upped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NYSE:MTX opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

