Brokers Set Expectations for Eagle Materials Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $8.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $150.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $152.21.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

