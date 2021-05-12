Brokers Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.65.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$29.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$14.54 and a twelve month high of C$29.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.