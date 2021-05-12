Brokers Set Expectations for Redfin Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $54.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

