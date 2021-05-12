Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.40

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.40 and traded as high as C$56.95. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$55.70, with a volume of 1,799,242 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -373.65.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.