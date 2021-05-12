Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.
BRKL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 1,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.76.
BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,640 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.