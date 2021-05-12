Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

BRKL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 1,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,640 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

