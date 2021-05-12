Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.91

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 7142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,640. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

